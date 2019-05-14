Rahul Gandhi moves to Italy whenever there is crisis in India: Adityanath

Lucknow, May 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, alleging that whenever there is a crisis in the country he "moves to Italy".The chief minister addressed rallies in Ballia, Bansgaon, Khajani, Hata and Doheriya on Tuesday, ahead of the seventh and final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections on May 19. "Whenever there is a crisis in the country, Rahul moves to Italy," he said, alluding to the Congress chief's mother Sonia Gandhi's Italian origins. "If Congress' 'Shehjadi' (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) and (her brother) Rahul have nothing to do with the people of our country, then they should better move to Italy and ask for votes there," Adityanath said.Bringing up Monday's scuffle between Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers in Ghazipur, he said, "Yesterday, SP and BSP workers were fighting with each other.The goons of the SP were brutally beating up the BSP workers." "Mayawati (BSP chief) is sharing the stage with SP leaders only because we have created a safe and secure environment in the state," the chief minister said.On he not being granted permission to hold a poll meeting in Kolkata, Adityanath said he will go to West Bengal on Wednesday.The Uttar Pradesh CM's meeting at Behala in southwest Kolkata on May 15 was cancelled after permission for it was withdrawn by the local administration, a BJP leader had said.Taking a jibe at the Congress, the chief minister said, "Christian Michel, maternal uncle of Rahul Gandhi, is 'Shakuni Mama'. He belongs to Italy and is the broker of the Augustawestland helicopter case."Michel is the alleged middleman arrested in the chopper scam case."The Congress supports these kinds of brokers and helps them to fly to Italy from the back door. But now we have Modiji, and he brought back the 'mama' from Italy," Adityanath said. The Congress has always been "very loyal" towards its family, but not towards the citizens of India, he said."The country will never vote in favour of those who do not acknowledge Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. The opposition is more loyal towards terrorists," he said in one of the rallies.The BJP government at the Centre has worked to address the basic needs of people in the past five years and it will strive to fulfil their aspirations if voted to power again, Adityanath asserted. Accusing the SP of practising "nepotism" in politics, the chief minister said, "A family of one political party accumulated a lot of wealth while doing politics in the name of (socialist leader Ram Manohar) Lohia, who was against nepotism". The BJP's priority is to make India safe and strong with inclusive growth and women empowerment, and take the country ahead at the global level, he said."The party will also put in efforts within the constitutional framework to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya," Adityanath said in a rally Kushinagar district's Hata area."Our government during the past five years has fulfilled the basic requirements of the people and now, we have to fulfil their aspirations.The BJP will work for women as nothing is possible without them," he said. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Due to Modi ji's leadership, people's participation in building a base for inclusive growth and a strong country became possible." The government deposited Rs 2,000 under the PM-KISAN scheme directly into the accounts of farmers, he said. Referring to the Balakot air strike and speaking on India's stand on terrorism, he said, "The BJP has a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and is determined to equip the Indian armed forces with modern and hi-tech equipment, and take steps to restrict illegal immigration." "Modi honoured faith at the global level with the successful Kumbh Mela and worked to ensure that Masood Azhar (JeM chief) is declared as an international terrorist," Adityanath said. PTI ABN ANBANB