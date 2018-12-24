Rahul Gandhi not acceptable as a pivot to many parties: BJP

(Eds: adding words in para 1) Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI) The BJP Monday said the Congress and its President Rahul Gandhi are not acceptable as a pivot to many parties outside the NDA and dubbed the "so-called" opposition unity against the Amit Shah led outfit as a "bogus claim.""That the so-called Opposition unity against the BJP is a bogus claim is evident from the multiple fronts being forged by non-NDA parties," the BJP spokesperson G V LNarasimha Rao said. He was responding to a question on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao's stepped-up efforts to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties.The Telangana Chief Minister yesterday met his Odisha counterpart and Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar to promote his idea of alignmentHe is also scheduled to meet West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, and Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party Presidents Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, respectively."The efforts of TRS chief KCR (Chandrasekhar Rao) and the apparent interest of some regional parties shows that the Congress and its President Rahul Gandhi are not acceptable as a pivot to many parties outside the NDA," Narasimha Rao said."The BJP will highlight in campaigns that these ragtag coalitions are a threat to stability and development and are driven by personal agendas," he told PTI. PTI RS SS TVS