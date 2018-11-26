Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Ajmer dargah

Ajmer, Nov 26 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday paid obeisance at the 13th century dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti here.Gandhi was accompanied by Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former state chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Gandhi family's traditional khadim (cleric) made him perform 'ziyarat' at the dargah. The Congress president will now go to Pushkar to offer prayers. Later, he will hold election rallies in western parts of the state including Pokaran in Jaisalmer district. PTI SDA GVS