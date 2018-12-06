Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Ambedkar on his 62nd death anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to pay homage to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 62nd death anniversary."Those who forget history cannot make history," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, sharing a quote by Ambedkar.The Congress president also shared a photo of him standing with folded hands before a statue of the social reformer.Ambedkar was the chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee and is also known as Father of Indian Constitution.He was also a jurist, economist and politician.Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956. The day is observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas'.PTI ASK DIVDIV