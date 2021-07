Rahul Gandhi promises separate ministry for fishermen if Cong voted to power

Thrissur(Ker), Mar 14 (PTI) Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Thursday vowed to set up a separate ministry for fishermen if the Congress is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections, saying unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi he did not make "fake promises". He was addressing the National Fishermen Parliament organised by All India Fishermen Congress in Thriprayar near here. "My commitment to you is that the moment we win the 2019 elections, all the fishermen of the country will get their own dedicated ministry in Delhi," Gandhi said. Assuring the fishermen that he would fulfil the promise if the Congress wins, the Congress chief said, "I am not like Narendra Modi. I don't make fake promises." "Please look at my speeches. When I say something, I only say it because I have decided to do it," he said. PTI TGB SS AAR