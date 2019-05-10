Rahul Gandhi seeks closure of criminal contempt proceedings against him, SC reserves verdict

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi Friday told the Supreme Court that he has already tendered unconditional apology for "wrongly attributing" to it the "chowkidar chor hai" remarks and the criminal contempt proceedings against him should be closed. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi reserved the verdict on the criminal contempt plea filed against him by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Gandhi, told the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, that the Congress President has already tendered unconditional apology and has expressed regret over the wrongful attribution to the apex court. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Lekhi, told the bench that the apology tendered by Gandhi should be rejected and action must be taken against him as per the law. Rohatgi also argued that the court should ask Gandhi to make an apology to the public for his remarks. PTI ABA SJK URD SA