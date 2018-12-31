Rahul Gandhi should tell why his family 'sheltered' Sajjan Kumar, says Akali Dal

(Eds: With additional paras) New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Soon after Sajjan Kumar surrendered to serve life sentence in an anti-Sikh riots case of 1984, Union minister and Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Badal attacked Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress president should tell why his family "sheltered" Kumar for 34 years.She also asked why people like Kamal Nath and Jagdish Tytler were "protected and rewarded" with plum posts."One Congress magarmach (crocodile) down with Sajjan Kumar being forced to surrender to undergo life imprisonment. "Two more Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath left before case reaches Gandhi family and their role in killing Sikhs is exposed. Then only will there be final closure to 1984 genocide," she said on Twitter."Now with Sajjan Kumar in jail for life, Rahul Gandhi should tell why his family sheltered him for 34 years. Few months back Rahul claimed no Congman involved in 1984 genocide. What Sajjan, Tytler and Kamal Nath hold over Gandhi family? Why are they protected and rewarded with plum posts?," she asked.Shiromani Akali Dal Badal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Rahul Gandhi had a lot of questions to answer."Wheels of justice for 1984 carnage start moving 34 years after Congress men Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath led mobs killed Sikhs and torched their gurdwaras. Sajjan in jail for life. Now turn of Tytler and Nath and exposure of Gandhi family in committing genocide of Sikhs."Rahul Gandhi has a lot of answers. Why did the Gandhi family protect Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath for 34 years? Even now Tytler not expelled. Kamal Nath made CM of MP. Clear culprits know Gandhi family role in genocide against Sikhs and that is why Rahul is protecting them," he alleged.He also felicitated Jagir Kaur, one of the key witnesses in the case and said, "I relived the horrors of 1984 while meeting and felicitating Bibi Jagir Kaur ji for standing up to Rajiv Gandhis killers and finally putting Sajjan Kumar behind bars for life. Now Sonia Gandhi should be questioned to expose Rajiv's role in 1984 anti-Sikh riots." The Congress has rejected the allegations against the Gandhi family. Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar on Monday surrendered before a court here to serve the life sentence awarded to him by the Delhi High Court in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.He surrendered before Metropolitan Magistrate Aditi Garg who directed that Kumar be lodged in Mandoli jail in northeast Delhi, after the court rejected his petition to be lodged in the high-security Tihar jai. The court, however, allowed his plea for security and directed the police to take him to the prison in a separate vehicle.The HC had set a deadline of December 31 for Kumar to surrender and on December 21 declined his plea to extend the time by a month.The 73-year former Congress leader has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the conviction and life sentence awarded by the HC. He is also facing another anti-Sikh riots case.The high court on December 17 convicted and sentenced Kumar to life imprisonment for the "remainder of his natural life". After his conviction, Kumar resigned from the Congress party. PTI SKC RT