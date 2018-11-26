Rahul Gandhi, TDP chief Naidu to participate in election rally

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and leaders of other alliance parties for the Telangana Assembly elections will participate in a joint rally at Khammam on November 28, a Congress leader said. The Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) have formed the "grand alliance" for the December 7 polls. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's (TPCC) campaign panel chairman M Bhatti Vikramarka told reporters at Khammam Monday that CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy and TJS president M Kodandaram were being invited for the public meeting in which Naidu and Gandhi would participate. Describing the meeting as "historic", TDP leader Nama Nageswara Rao said a message would go out to the country from the meeting. Naidu, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, had met Gandhi earlier this month as part of efforts to put together an anti-BJP front. They are also expected to participate in road shows during the campaign for the elections. Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi had participated in an election rally in Medchal on the city's outskirts Friday. PTI SJR SS AAR