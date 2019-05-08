Rahul Gandhi tenders unconditional apology for attributing 'chowkidar chor hai' remark to SC

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday tendered an unconditional apology in the Supreme Court for wrongfully attributing to the apex court the 'chowkidar chor hai' remark in the Rafale verdict.Gandhi uses the remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attack him on the Rafale issue.In a fresh three-page affidavit, the Congress chief said he holds the Supreme Court in the "highest esteem and respect", and sought closure of the criminal contempt proceedings filed against him by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi."The deponent (Rahul Gandhi) unconditionally apologises for the wrongful attributions to this court," Gandhi said in his affidavit. PTI ABA SJK MNL LLP LLP ANBANB