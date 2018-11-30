Rahul Gandhi to address poll meetings in Rajasthan tomorrow

Jaipur, Nov 30 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Rajasthan as a part of electioneering on Saturday. Congress state spokesperson Satyendra Singh Raghav said the Congress chief will address youths in Udaipur and then address public meetings in Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Hanumangarh. He said that Congress national general secretary Ashok Gehlot and party's Rajasthan chief Sachin Pilot would be present with the party chief. As per the schedule, Gandhi will address poll meeting in Udaipur at 9 am then in Bhilwara at 11 am followed by meetings in Chittorgarh and Hanumangarh. PTI AG. RCJRCJ