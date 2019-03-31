Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad in Kerala along with Amethi: Antony

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Ending speculation, Congress Sunday announced that party president Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala along with Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.The announcement was made by senior party leader AK Antony at a press conference here."Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala," Antony said.There were several requests for Rahul to contest from Wayanad, he added.PTI SLB MPB ZHZH