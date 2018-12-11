Rahul Gandhi to take final call Wednesday on who will be Raj CM

(Eds: Updates with more quotes) Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi will take the final call Wednesday on who will be the chief minister in Rajasthan after taking in account the opinion of the newly elected MLAs, a senior party leader said. Senior party leader Ashok Gehlot and Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot are the contenders for the coveted post. "Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting will be held at 11 am on Wednesday in which the elected MLAs of the party will pass a resolution. The observer will seek individual opinion of the MLAs," AICC general secretary Avinash Pande said here.He said the Congress president will be apprised of the feedback and a second meeting of the CLP will be held on Wednesday evening.The decision on the chief ministerial candidate would be announced after the second meeting, he said."Apart from the discussion on the name of CLP leader, several other issues will be discussed in the meeting" he said. When asked whether there is any other name for the post, Pande said that it will depend on the newly elected legislators.The AICC has sent K C Venugopal to Jaipur as observer. "We will seek individual opinion of MLAs, view of senior leaders and then the party high command will be apprised of the feedback. As per the party's custom, the high command will take final decision about the leadership in the state," Venugopal said. PTI SDA DPB