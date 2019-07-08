Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi on July 10

(Eds: Adding para 3 ) New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Amethi on July 10, his first visit after losing the parliamentary constituency to Union minister Smriti Irani in the recently-held general election. He will be attending a party workers meeting there, sources said Monday.District unit spokesman of the Congress, Anil Singh told reporters in Amethi that the Gandhi scion will meet party workers at Nirmala Devi Educational Institute, Gauriganj. In a historic poll battle, Irani defeated Gandhi in his bastion by more than 52,000 votes. Gandhi had represented Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999. He is currently a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala. PTI SKC CORR SAB SRY