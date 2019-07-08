Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi on July 10

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Amethi on July 10, his first visit after losing the parliamentary constituency to Union minister Smriti Irani in the recently-held general election. He will be attending a party workers meeting there, sources said Monday.In a historic poll battle, Irani defeated Gandhi in his bastion by more than 52,000 votes. Gandhi had represented Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999. He is currently a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala. PTI SKC SRY