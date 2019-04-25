Rahul Gandhi will be the only person responsible if the BJP comes back to power: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be the only person responsible if the BJP comes back to power, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said as he slammed the Gandhi scion days after both the parties failed to form an alliance in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections.He was speaking at the launch of party's manifesto in which the AAP promised 85 per cent reservation in colleges and jobs for the people of the national capital.Kejriwal said the AAP would not have "dreamt" of forming an alliance with the Congress but agreed to save the country."I can say that we tried our best to form an alliance with Congress and if the BJP comes back to power, only one person would be responsible for it and that would be Rahul Gandhi," he said. Kejriwal hit out at Gandhi, asking him which alliance is formed on Twitter."I want to ask Rahul Gandhi which alliance is formed on Twitter. If they were serious about forming an alliance they should have come to the table for negotiations. Giving statements in public is not going to solve the problem," he said.On Gandhi's comment that he would try till the last moment that an alliance is formed with the AAP in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "this is posturing. They don't have an intention".On the seat sharing arrangement proposed by the Congress, Kejriwal said giving three seats to Congress would mean losing all those seats."Congress cannot win in Delhi. If Congress was in a position to win Delhi then I was ready to leave all seven seats for Congress but an alliance of 4:3 with Congress would be with like forming an alliance with BJP. "My conscience does not allow me to give three seats to BJP," Kejriwal said.Kejriwal said the Congress is not getting a single Hindu vote while the Muslims are a little confused. "Congress is trying to weaken the opposition in different states - whether it is Kerala, Haryana, Goa West Bengal or UP, but I hope people from all religions who want to save the country would unite and vote for the AAP," he said.Kejriwal claimed that they agreed to all the seat sharing arrangements put forward by the Congress but at the last moment they (Congress) backtracked and said there could be no alliance anywhere except Delhi."They used to come out with some conditions on seat sharing, we used to agree to conditions then they would backtrack. "(Senior AAP leader) Sanjay Singh was called last Tuesday by Ghulam Nabi Azad and they agreed on alliance on 18 seats but the next morning we kept waiting, kept calling and in the evening the Congress again changed their conditions in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi," he said. The Delhi chief minister claimed his party again agreed to a seat sharing arrangement proposed by them but then next day they again said that the alliance can be done only in Delhi."They put out conditions which were very difficult for me," he said.He said the seven seats of Delhi this time would make a difference in formation of government. PTI UZM UZM TDSTDS