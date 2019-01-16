Rahul Gandhi wishes Jaitley speedy recovery

(Eds: Recasting intro) New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who left for the US for a medical check-up.Gandhi, who sent his best wishes to Jaitley, said he and the Congress party stood with him and his family during this difficult period. "I'm upset to hear Arun Jaitley Ji is not well. We fight him on a daily basis for his ideas. However, I and the Congress party send him our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery. We are with you and your family 100% during this difficult period Mr Jaitley (sic)," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.Jaitley, 66, who had a kidney transplant operation and follow-up check-ups at AIIMS last year, left for the US on Sunday night for a "regular medical check-up", sources said, adding that he would be back by this weekend.This is Jaitley's first overseas visit since his kidney ailment was confirmed in April last year. PTI SKC NSDNSD