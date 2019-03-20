Rahul Gandhi's charge that PM was posing for cameras at the time of Pulwama attack ridiculous: BJP

Dehradun, Mar 20 (PTI) The BJP in Uttarakhand on Wednesday termed as ridiculous Congress president Rahul Gandhi's charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was posing for the cameras at the Corbett National Park when the Pulwama terror attack took place, saying his pictures were taken hours before the incident. "The Congress president's allegation is ridiculous. The Prime Minister's pictures related to environment conservation were taken hours before the terrorist attack in Pulwama when no one had an inkling of it," state BJP media chief Devendra Bhasin said. "The Congress leaders are spreading lies because they have no issues to talk about in the election season," he said in a statement here. Launching the Congress' poll campaign for Uttarakhand at a rally here last Saturday, Gandhi had alleged that Modi was posing for the cameras for a national geographic documentary at the Corbett National Park at the time of the Pulwama terror strike. PTI ALM AQSAQS