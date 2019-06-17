Rahul hails Kabir Das, Laxmibai

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid homage to mystic poet and saint Kabir Das on his birth anniversary on Monday, hailing him for raising his voice against social malpractices through his couplets."My respectful tributes on the birth anniversary of Sant Kabirdas ji who raised his voice against social malpractices through his couplets," he said in a Facebook post.The Congress chief also paid tributes to warrior queen Rani Laxmibai on her death anniversary. PTI ASK RC