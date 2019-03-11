Rahul hands over 'chadar' to be offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday handed over a 'chadar' to be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and senior leader Salman Khurshid were present on the occasion.Last week, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had also presented a 'chadar' on behalf of Prime Minister Modi at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.Urs in Ajmer commemorates the death anniversary of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti. PTI ASK IJT