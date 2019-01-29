Rahul has created history with income guarantee proposal: Gehlot

Jodhpur, Jan 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Tuesday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has made history by proposing a minimum income guarantee plan in the country. Gehlot said the party was committed to the idea of minimum income to ensure "no one in the country sleeps hungry". "Rahul has made history by talking of minimum income guarantee for all. It is a big step towards elimination of poverty in the country and ensuring that no one sleeps hungry," said Gehlot. Gehlot was in Jodhpur, his home town, on Tuesday for the first time after assuming the charge as chief minister of the state. "The scheme should be implemented in the entire country. We have started working on it and have started receiving proposals from companies regarding suggestions and implementation," Gehlot said. He said the Congress was concerned about social security, for which schemes like RTI, RTE and MNREGA have been brought. Referring to the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gehlot said today only Modi and Amit Shah are ruling the country and have not fulfilled a single promise they had made before coming to power. He further said the people of the country have been watching the tantrums of Modi in these five years, but "tantrums do not lead to development or mitigate hunger". "All these five years, people have been seeing the tantrums of Modi. But tantrums do not mean politics. They neither lead to development nor help in mitigating hunger," said Gehlot. He alleged neither black money was brought back nor two crore youths were given employment annually as was promised. He claimed that people of the country have experienced the rule of the BJP and now they want Congress back in power. Speaking at a thanks giving meeting with party workers at Clock Tower, Gehlot said the former Vasundhara Raje government had framed the Congress leaders in fake cases, instead of devising schemes for the poor. PTI CORR INDIND