Rahul has rejected blessings of Amethi voters: Smriti Irani

Amethi (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) Attacking Rahul Gandhi in his parliamentary constituency here, Union minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani Thursday said this is a coincidence that "didi" came here and the "missing MP" reached Kerala. Terming herself 'didi' (elder sister), Irani told a gathering in Parsadepur, "This is a coincidence, indication of God that 'didi' arrived here and the missing MP reached Kerala. I have come to take (people's) blessings and he (Rahul) rejected the blessings." This was her first visit to Amethi after the Lok Sabha elections were announced last month. "While the BJP workers are working with devotion to make the country capable and strong for which we all have to support, the missing MP files nominations from another place with blessings of those who want to divide the country," she said. Referring to excessive heat, Irani said, "Today there is rise in temperature. But it had already risen in 2017 when the BJP won in four assembly segments of Amethi Lok Sabha constituency and in another segment (won by SP) the Congress could not win." She said that those, who took the name of family and give example of their relation with the constituency but deprived it of development for past 15 years, have realised that on May 6, the people of Amethi will press on "lotus" button and ensure victory of development. "The 'vanvas' (exile) of Lord Ram was of 14 years and this constituency is facing the same for past 15 years. People here will celebrate Diwali on May 23 and end 'vanvas' and march towards path of development," she added.