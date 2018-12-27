Rahul interacts with youth as part of NSUI's 'Behtar Bharat' campaign

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday interacted with youth as part of the NSUI's 'Behtar Bharat' campaign and urged them to join the movement.He also said the attempt is that the youth should together create the country's agenda for tomorrow."Dreams are good when seen together. Today, I met youth in National Students' Union of India's 'Behtar Bharat' (Better India) programme. Our endeavour is that the youth together should today create the agenda for tomorrow. Join us in this campaign," he said in a Facebook post in Hindi.The students wing of the Congress party has launched the 'Behtar India programme' saying the students are the nation builders and they deserve respect and support."Be a part of Behtar Bharat, where students will set the national agenda," the campaign says."Join the 'Behtar Bharat' programme and get a chance to speak directly with the Congress leadership and set the national agenda," the it says. PTI SKC KJ