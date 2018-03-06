Rahul leads Cong MPs protest in Parliament Complex on PNB issue

(Eds: With additional inputs)

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Congress today stepped up its attack on the government over the multi-crore PNB scam by staging protests inside and outside Parliament, and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "break his silence" on the issue.

While the Congress MPs created uproar in both houses of Parliament leading to disruptions, party president Rahul Gandhi led a dharna in front of Mahatma Gandhis statue in Parliament Complex.

He also taunted the prime minister over him going nirav (silent) on the issue.

"A loud slogan is being heard in Parliament today - Nirav Modi, Modi Nirav.

"One is Nirav Modi, another Modi is Nirav (silent)," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, along with a picture of the protest staged by his party MPs.

He also used the hashtag "ModiRobsIndia" with his tweet, in an apparent attempt to target the prime minister.

Billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi and his uncle and business partner Mehul Choksi are accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of Rs 12,636 crore.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala claimed the bank scams that have occurred under the Modi governments watch have totalled up to Rs 54,318 crore.

"Fleece, flee and fly is the new mantra of fraudster under Modi Governments watch. Fraud, malfeasance, bank-loot, cheating, swindling of banks and common people are getting unravelled every day," he alleged.

Surjewala said people and Congress demand that "Prime Minister switch from Neerav Modi i.e. Silent Modi to Bol Modi, when that will happen".

He said shocking information available through RTI on February 9, 2018 showed that under the BJP governments watch, frauds and scams of Rs 19,317 crore have been reported in Indias economic capital -- Mumbai -- in the last three years.

The RTI reply stated that in 2015, there were scams worth Rs 5,560.66 crore reported, in 2016, Rs 4,273.87 crore and in 2017, it was Rs 9,838.66 crore.

"What is even more astonishing is that 184 accused in these scams and frauds have escaped. Modi/Fadnavis governments appear to have given a one-way-ticket to Cheat and Scoot.

"Time to tell the people as to how many fraudsters have already left for foreign shores and tax heavens. Even more inexcusable is the fact that out of Rs 19,317 crore, a pittance of Rs 2.50 crore could be recovered," he claimed.

Earlier during the protest that was joined by senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and A K Antony, the party demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on how the banking scams happened under his charge.

They demanded that Modi "break his silence" and come clean on "bank loot involving designer jeweller Nirav Modi".

The Congress MPs raised the slogans "Desh ka chowkidaar kahan gaya? Sho gaya, sho gaya" (Where is the countrys watchman? He is asleep), in a swipe at the prime minister, who had claimed that he is the countrys watchman and will not allow corruption.

The MPs were seen carrying placards alleging that the government was attempting to "save Nirav Modi". CPI member D Raja was also part of the protest.

They alleged that despite complaints being given to authorities and the PMO, the accused were "aided in their escape".

The ruling BJP has rejected the oppositions allegations, claiming that the scam started when the Congress was in power. PTI SKC SMN