Rahul meets ex-Malaysian Dy PM Ibrahim

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met former Malaysian deputy prime minister Anwar Ibrahim and the two discussed issues of mutual interest. Ibrahim, who is a leader of the ruling coalition in Malaysia , is in the national capital to participate in the 'Raisina Dialogue', considered India's flagship annual geo-political and geo-strategic conference. Anwar served as the deputy prime minister of Malaysia from 1993 to 1998 and finance minister from 1991 to 1998 when he was a member of the UMNO, the major party in the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition. PTI SKC GVS