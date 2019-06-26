Rahul meets NCP leader Supriya Sule

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi met NCP leader Supriya Sule here on Wednesday."Had a detailed meeting with Hon.@RahulGandhi Ji today in New Delhi," she tweeted.The Congress and the NCP are in an alliance in Maharashtra which goes to polls later this year.Though the two parties fought the 2014 Maharashtra assembly polls separately, both the sides have indicated that they will fight the upcoming state election together. PTI PR ANBANB