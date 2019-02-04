Rahul meets newly appointed TNCC chief K S Alagiri, discusses party strategy

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Two days after the rejig of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday met state unit chief K S Alagiri and other TNCC members here and discussed the party's strategy in the state.Alagiri was appointed as the new president of the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday, with H Vasantha Kumar, K Jayakumar, M K Vishnu Prasad and Mayura Jayakumar named as the new working presidents to assist him."I met with members of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, today, at my residence. I am confident that our team under the leadership of K S Alagiri Ji, the new TNCC president, will continue to have the trust & support of the people of Tamil Nadu. I wish them all the best!" Gandhi said in a Facebook post.Sources said the Congress' strategy in the state for the 2019 polls was discussed during the meeting. PTI ASK IJT