Rahul Mishra gives a taste of Monaco at India Couture Week 2019

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Popular designer Rahul Mishra presented the perfect blend of European culture and Indian sensibilities through his collection at FDCI India Couture Week 2019.The collection, titled 'Malhausi Monaco', was inspired by the designer's recent voyage to the European city-state whose culture and easy pace of life motivated him.Through his work, the designer intends to celebrate the connection between a home where one is born and a home one finds during their self-granting escapades.The dresses, both menswear and womenswear, featured heavy embroidery with dense play of florals, blended with architectural elements in a subdued form.Two-and three-dimensional surfaces were created with Swarovski crystals and silken threads to imitate the lush greenery of rich forests and lakes. The colour palette signified the vivid interpretation of the lush greenery of the city and its lakes."There's a famous saying, 'Often man finds himself when he goes away from a set of rules.' When I travelled to Monaco last year, it actually triggered me to do this entire collection. When I was staying there, it gave me a feeling of my hometown in my little village," Mishra said at the post-show on Wednesday evening.He said when he went to Paris, the artworks of iconic French painter Claude Monet inspired him a lot."Fabrics wise, we used a lot of organza, silk, wool and lots of other varieties," the designer added.Mishra further said the entire collection was motivated by his thoughts which have been translated into beautiful floral motifs on the dresses, ranging from modern to traditional Indian clothing. The highlight of the collection was a quartet of four red bridal lehengas. The show was attended by Bollywood actors Mahima Chaudhary and Gulshan Grover.The India Couture Week 2019 runs till July 28.