Rahul pays tributes to slain CRPF soldiers at Delhi airport

(Eds: Updating with Rahul paying tribute) New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid tributes to the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack at the Palam airport here after their mortal remains were brought from Srinagar.At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack.Gandhi paid homage to the slain security personnel by laying a wreath where the caskets carrying the mortal remains of the soldiers were kept at the Palam technical area here.The Congress chief paid his tributes after the three armed forces chiefs' homage to them. Earlier in the day, Gandhi described the assault as an attack on India's soul and said his party as well as the entire opposition was fully supportive of the government and the security forces.No amount of hatred or anger can do anything to the love and affection that India is built on, Gandhi said at a press conference.There is going to be no other discussion from the Congress party over the next couple of days other than the fact that "our most beloved people have been killed, their families need us, and we are going to stand with them," he asserted at the press conference. PTI ASK RHL