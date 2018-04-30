Rahul plane glitch: Biz aircraft operators association flags concern over FIR against pilots

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Business Aircraft Operators Association today flagged "deep concern" over the FIR lodged against the operators and pilots of a chartered aircraft carrying Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Hubballi which had developed a technical snag, fearing such moves will lead to avoidable stress for pilots handling VIP flights.

The Congress has demanded a probe by the Karnataka police and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation into the "suspicious and faulty performance" of the aircraft on April 26, while an FIR was registered against the pilots under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).

The association felt the issue was being "politicised" which is totally uncalled for and urged all political parties to facilitate the pilots and operators maintain the highest level of safety standards.

"Business aircraft operators association feels deeply concerned that in one of the recent incidents involving a chartered flight for one of the senior political leader, an FIR was lodged with the police against the operator and the pilots for criminal negligence.

"Any attempt to use such incidents for political purposes is totally uncalled for as it would result in avoidable stress for pilots involved in such VIP flights and adversely affect the pilot safety environment in the industry which prides itself to a very high level of professionalism.

"We strongly urge all the political parties to facilitate us maintain the highest level of flight safety standards in all flights," the association said in a statement.

According to an initial report, the aircraft developed a technical snag mid-air and the pilots landed the aircraft safely as per the standard operating procedures after duely assessing the situation, the association said.

It asserted that all such incidents are mandatorily investigated by the DGCA, which is the only authorised agency to determine the causes for the incidents and fix responsibilities.

On April 26, the plane carrying Gandhi and some others from here to Hubballi airport in Karnataka developed a technical snag when it tilted heavily on the left side and the altitude dipped steeply with violent shuddering of the aircraft body at 10.45 AM, his close aide Kaushal Vidyarthee wrote in a letter to state Director General of Police Neelmani N Raju.

Vidyarthee was also travelling with Gandhi. The plane landed at the Hubballi airport at 11.25 am in the third attempt on that day.

The Congress demanded a probe by the state police and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation into the "suspicious and faulty performance" of the aircraft before landing.

The next day, the DGCA has set up a two-member panel to probe the technical snag in the plane even as Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said appropriate action would be taken if anyone was found wanting after the opposition party alleged foul play.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also telephoned Gandhi just before leaving for China on April 27 to enquire about his safety. PTI SAN ANB KIS KIS