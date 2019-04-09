Rahul, Priyanka lead Congress' star campaigners list for Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 9 (PTI) The Congress Tuesday released the list of the party's star campaigners for the first phase of general elections in the state.Led by party president Rahul Gandhi, the list included the names of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and dissident BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha who recently joined the Congress.Some of the other prominent leaders included Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel as well as Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.Ghanshyam Tiwari, a former state BJP leader who had floated the Bharat Vahini Party and recently joined the Congress, and Patidar leader from Gujarat Hardik Patel, who too has joined the Congress, also figure in the list of star campaigners.Besides Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok gehlot and state Congress president and deputy CM Sachin Pilot, other Congress leaders including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Raj Babbar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kumari Selja, Anand Sharma, Ahmed Patel, Bhupendra Singh Hooda, Deepender Hooda would also be campaigning in the state.Rajasthan has 25 Lok Sabha seats and 13 of them will go to polls under the first phase on April 29. Voting on the remaining 12 seats will take place on May 6. PTI SDA RHL