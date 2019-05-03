Rahul, Priyanka to boost Congress campaign in Haryana: Hooda

(Eds: With minor edits) Chandigarh, May 3 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will tour Haryana over the next few days for election campaign, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Friday. Hooda said the Congress chief would launch his election campaign in Haryana on Saturday by addressing a rally in Gurgaon, where former state minister Ajay Singh Yadav is contesting against Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh. Another rally is planned for Mahendragarh later, he said. Notably, in the 2014 election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won seven of of the eight seats they contested and reaped electoral gains particularly from south Haryana, including Gurgaon and Mahendragarh. Hooda said Vadra would visit Ambala, Hisar and Rohtak on Tuesday. Rohtak was the only seat won by the Congress the last time. From Ambala, former MP and senior Congress leader Kumari Selja is contesting. In Hisar, senior leader Kuldeep Bishnoi's son, Bhavya, has been fielded against sitting MP Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Rohtak is considered a stronghold of the Hooda family, where Hooda's son, Deepender Singh, is seeking re-election for the fourth time. The rallies by the top Congress leaders would boost the party's poll campaign, Hooda said, exuding confidence that it would win all the 10 seats in the state. The former chief minister, who is contesting from Sonipat against the JJP's Digvijay Singh Chautala, said he had been touring various parts of the state and people were eagerly waiting to vote out the "non-performing" National Democratic Alliance government. "Wherever they (BJP leaders) are going, people are asking them questions, because the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana have failed to perform," Hooda said. "There is no Modi wave this time. The villages that I have gone to, people are comparing the development that we undertook during our 10-year rule as against the hollow promises the BJP made with nothing to show on the ground," the four-time MP said. "Our agenda is very clear. We want to restart the process of development and give people a share in governance," Hooda added. Polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha election will be held in Haryana in the sixth phase on May 12 and the results will be announced on May 23. PTI SUN VSDHMB