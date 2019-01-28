Rahul promises minimum income guarantee to poor if Cong returns to power

Raipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced Monday that his party would ensure minimum income guarantee for every poor in the country if it returns to power after the Lok Sabha polls due in April-May. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the rulingBJP of trying to create two Indias -- "one of the Rafale scam,Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi and the other of the poor farmers". Gandhi made the remarks at the 'Kisaan AbhaarSammelan' held here to express gratitude to Chhattisgarh'speople, particularly farmers, for voting the party to power inthe state after a gap of 15 years. "The Congress has decided to take a historicdecision... The Congress-led government is going to giveminimum income guarantee. This means, each poor person inIndia will have minimum income. This means there will be nohungry, poor people in India," Gandhi said. He also distributed loan waiver certificates to someof the beneficiary farmers during the function.Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and seniorCongress leader P L Punia were among those present at theevent.The Congress had posted a massive victory in lastyear's state Assembly polls, winning 68 of the total 90 seats.Ahead of the Assembly polls, Gandhi had assured towaive farm loans if his party was voted to power in the state.PTI TKP ENM GK SMNSMN