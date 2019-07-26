Rahul remembers martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday remembered the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while protecting the country in the Kargil war 20 years ago.Taking to Twitter, Gandhi saluted the bravehearts whose sacrifices he said have kept the country safe."On KargilVijayDiwas I pay tribute to our martyrs who laid down their lives protecting our nation, 20 years ago, in Kargil. I also salute our brave men and women in uniform whose innumerable sacrifices, dedication and valour keep our country safe," he tweeted.The Congress party also congratulated the countrymen on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' and paid respects to the soldiers who laid down their lives protecting the nation."On this day, our brave soldiers defeated Pakistan with their valour and bravery and gave the world the message of self pride and courage," the opposition party said on Twitter. It was on July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had declared successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring a victory after nearly three-month-long battles on the icy heights of Kargil. India lost around 500 soldiers in the war.PTI SKC SRY