Rahul seeks time till weekend to respond to EC show-cause

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi has sought time till this weekend from the Election Commission to respond to a show-cause notice issued over his remark that the Narendra Modi government had enacted a new law which allowed tribals to be shot at.The commission is yet to take a call on the request, sources said.Last Friday, Gandhi had sought time till May 7 to respond to the notice, following which the EC had granted an extension.Citing his speech in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, on April 23, the commission had on May 1 issued a show-cause notice to Gandhi, highlighting a provision of the model code of conduct which bars "unverified" allegations against political opponents. PTI NAB IJT