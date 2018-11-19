Rahul sends Israeli banana saplings for Amethi farmers

Lucknow, Nov 19 (PTI) If the BJP is wooing the electorate in the Congress citadel of Amethi through frequent visits by its Union minister Smriti Irani, local MP Rahul Gandhi has kept his promise to local farmers, sending Israeli banana saplings for them."The local farmers had met their MP during his last visit and talked about scope of cultivating bananas in the area after which the party president has sent 40,000 banana saplings for them," Congress spokesman Anshu Awasthi told PTI.These saplings of G-9 variety have been brought here from Israel and are said to be high yielding, Awasthi said, adding that the responsibility of their distribution among the farmers has been given to the head of 'Khetihar Mazdoor Congress' , Anil Shukla."This is not the first time that the local MP has taken care of the needs of the electorate whom he considers as his family," Awasthi said.The distribution of these saplings, which commenced on Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, would continue till December 9, the birthday of Sonia Gandhi."This variety of bananas will help the farmers double their income as it is low cost and high-yielding variety," he said.Rahul Gandhi is at the receiving end of BJP leaders, who accuse him of not doing enough for his constituency which they claim still lacks proper infrastructure and facilities despite it being represented by the Gandhi family since long.Despite losing the 2014 Lok Sabha election to Gandhi, Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani has been working overtime to ensure that she wrests the seat from the Congress in 2019. Irani is said to have sent 10,000 saris for women in Amethi this year."Had there been real concern, she could have brought the schemes of her ministry in the past over four years...This concern at election time indicates at other motives," Awasthi stressed. PTI SAB SMI GVS