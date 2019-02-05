Rahul shares video of his interaction with students on Twitter

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi put out a video on Tuesday of his interaction with students over the weekend and told them that he would incorporate the issues raised by them in his party's poll manifesto."I met a group of really interesting students from all over India, for dinner a few days ago. I learnt a lot from the wonderful exchange of ideas & perspectives. Here's a short video with the highlights of our interaction," he wrote on Twitter.Gandhi uploaded a video of his interaction with the students on the microblogging website, using "#ApniBaatRahulKeSaath", a new initiative launched by him on social media platforms and described the conversation as the first-of-its-kind."I am Rahul Gandhi and I am president of the Congress party and I am a member of Parliament from Amethi. I thought I will have a chat with some young people and get a sense of what they are thinking," he is heard telling the students in the video as he introduces himself to them."We are building our manifesto. What we are doing is that we are having an open conversation about our manifesto. I will put you in touch with the guys who are doing the manifesto. You will see that I will push these things in the manifesto," Gandhi told the students after the interaction.To a question on the 10 per cent reservation for the upper-class poor, he said, "The bottom line of India today is that there are no jobs. So you can reserve anything you want."China was producing 50,000 jobs every 24 hours, whereas India was producing only 450, Gandhi said, adding, "We are facing a massive crisis."To another question on the Narendra Modi government, he said, "The basic idea of this government is to control. That means you want to control the Supreme Court, you want to control the Election Commission, you want to control the VCs (vice chancellors of universities), you want to control everything. That is the problem."The Congress chief intends to hold similar interactions with students from across the country in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election this year, seeking to touch base with the younger generation. PTI SKC RC