Rahul should apologise for 'misleading' nation on Rafale deal: Nadda

(Eds: changes in para 3) Shimla, Dec 17 (PTI) Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi should apologise for "misleading" the people on the Rafale fighter jet deal, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda said Monday. Talking to media persons here, Nadda said, "The apex court in its order on the Rafale deal had made it clear that the Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi, had misled the nation on the issue." Three points on the deal had been raised in the petitions filed before Supreme Court -- need for the fighter jets, the process of procurement and offset partners, he said, adding that the SC made it clear Rafale deal was required for national interest, due process was adopted in its execution and the Indian government had no role in selecting the offset partner. Terming the Congress' negative campaign on the Rafale deal as a classic case of misinformation and disinformation, Nadda said the campaign was motivated by political benefits. The union minister said the Congress should also tender an apology for trying to lower the morale of the Army by unduly criticising the Rafale deal. PTI DJI PTI INDINDIND