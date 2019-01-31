Rahul slams Modi on job creation, says 'leaked report card' reveals disaster

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over employment generation, saying he promised two crore jobs, but five years later a "leaked job creation report card" has revealed a "national disaster".In a tweet, Gandhi also asserted that it was time for the prime minister to go."NoMo Jobs! The Fuhrer promised us 2 Cr jobs a year. 5 years later, his leaked job creation report card reveals a National Disaster. Unemployment is at its highest in 45 yrs. 6.5 Cr youth are jobless in 2017-18 alone.Time for NoMo2Go," he tweeted with the hashtag 'HowsTheJobs'.Gandhi tagged a media report which cited a report which said the unemployment rate is highest in 45 years.Earlier, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also alleged that the unemployment rate is at a 45-year high and said this was the reason why the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report on jobs was withheld. This is why the members of National Statistical Commission resigned, he claimed.Surjewala said India does not want a government that has left the future of the youth in jeopardy. He also cited the media report to make his claims."Modi ji, Unemployment rate is at a 45-year high. This is why the NSSO Report was kept under the wraps. This is why members of NSC resigned. "Promise of 2 crore jobs turned out to be a cruel joke. India does not want a Government that has left the future of our youth in jeopardy," Surjewala said on Twitter.Another Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also cited the report and said:"If figs inconvenient, doctor them; if experts indep, make them lame duck & forced 2resign; if doctoring nt possible, change basis of calculation! Vive #bjp #Modi." PTI SKC/ASK SKC ASK ANBANB