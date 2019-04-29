Rahul targets Modi over jobs, Rafale

(Eds: Updates, merges stories) Jaipur/Dholpur/Churu, Apr 29 (PTI) As 13 Rajasthan constituencies voted Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies in other parts of the state, attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over jobs and corruption in the Rafale military jet deal. ` "An inquiry in the Rafale deal is going to happen. Two names will emerge. One, Anil Ambani and the other, Narendra Modi, he claimed at an election rally in Kotputai area of Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency. He also addressed meetings in Churu and Dholpur where elections will be held in the next phase on May 6. The first round of polling in Rajasthan was held Monday, when votes were cast for 13 of the states 25 seats. The Modi-led government has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the deal for the French aircraft. Industrialist Ambani has also dismissed charges that his Reliance Group was favoured in any way. At the rallies, Rahul Gandhi said the party's proposed minimum income guarantee scheme will boost the economy. "I am not here to lie. Our Nyay scheme will jumpstart the economy. It will be the diesel for the Indian economy. We will deposit Rs 3.60 lakh in five years in bank accounts of five crore women," he said in Dholpur's Sepau town. The Congress has promised to give an annual income support of Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20 per cent families under the scheme if comes to power. The money will come from the pockets of thieves like Mehul Choksi and Anil Ambani, he said, and asked Modi to save his friend. He said no farmer will go to jail if he fails to repay loans. In Churu, a group of youths wearing t-shirts that spelled out his slogan, Chowkidar chor hai caught his eye. Each youth wore a shirt displaying a single letter, adding up to the slogan which accuses the prime minister of being a thief. Gandhi claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of all Indians and asked whether anyone present in the rally has got it. "Chowkidar ji had also promised two crore jobs. Anyone among you got the jobs?" Gandhi asked. He repeated the charge that Modi gave the publics money to the countrys 15 richest people, and said the Congress wanted to give it to the poor. The Congress leader claimed that unemployment is now the highest in 45 years while 22 lakh government jobs are lying vacant. "We will fill the vacancies in one year after coming to power," he said. He said a special budget will be made for the farmers before the general budget if Congress comes to power. PTI SDA AG HMB ASHASH