Rahul to address farmers rally in Rajasthan on Jan 9

Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a farmers rally in Rajasthan on January 9 and also launch the party's campaign for the upcoming Lok sabha polls.Speaking to reporters after a meeting here, PCC president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said, "Congress president Rahul Gandhi had promised loan waiver on coming to power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and all the three governments fulfilled that promise".Gandhi has been invited to the state to express gratitude, he said. "The Congress national president will address a farmers rally on January 9," Pilot said. The party's in charge for political affairs in Rajasthan, Avinash Pande said it will also be an "occasion for the party to launch its election campaign for the upcoming Lok sabha elections". He said the party workers and leaders were working with full confidence in all the 25 Lok sabha constituencies of the state. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pilot and other leaders of the party discussed details of the farmers rally in the meeting. PTI SDA SRY