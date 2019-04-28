scorecardresearch
Rahul to address poll meetings in Rajasthan on Monday

Jaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Rajasthan on Monday to address public meetings for the 12 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, which will go to the polls on May 6, the party said on Sunday.Gandhi will address a public meeting at Sepau in the Karauli-Dholpur parliamentary constituency at 11 am, followed by meetings at 2.10 pm in Churu and at 4.10 pm in Kotpuli town of the Jaipur Rural constituency, state Congress vice-president Archana Sharma told reporters here.In the fifth (second in Rajasthan) phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election, polling will be held in 12 of the 25 constituencies of the state -- Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.Polling for the 13 other constituencies of the state will held in the fourth phase on Monday. PTI AG RC

