Rahul to address two poll campaign rallies in Rajasthan Tuesday

Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Rajasthan Tuesday for a day during which he is slated to address two poll campaign rallies, besides a meeting of his party workers.Gandhi would be addressing rallies in Suratgarh town of Sriganganagar district and Bundi district headquarters with the same name.He will later address his party workers at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur."Preparations for the meetings have been completed for Gandhi's visit to the state, a party leader said.The workers' meet would be attended by shortlisted booth-level activists from all 200 assembly segments of the state.This is Gandhi's first visit to the state for poll campaigning in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.Rajasthan, which has 25 Lok Sabha seats, will go to polls in two phases. Elections on 13 seats will be held on April 29 and on remaining 12 seats on May 6. PTI SDA RAXRAX