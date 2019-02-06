Rahul to be in Ajmer on Feb 14

Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Ajmer on February 14 to address a state-level Sewa Dal convention, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said in a statement on Wednesday. He said the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee has also invited the party chief to speak at a gathering in Udaipur on March 1. A state election committee meeting was also held Wednesday, for selecting Lok Sabha poll nominees. As per the statement, a meeting chaired by Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot in the presence of party general secretary Avinash Pandey and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot unanimously decided to authorise Congress President Rahul Gandhi for selecting nominees for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. It was also decided to conduct a two-day training camp for Congress workers on February 11 and 12 in Bada Padampura of Jaipur. A training camp from February 15 to 25 will be held for booth management and other polls practices. PTI AG INDIND