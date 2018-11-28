Rahul to be in Udaipur on Dec 1

Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi would be visiting Udaipur division in the state to address elections rallies on December 1. Gandhi is likely to visit Udaipur, Chittorgarh and Bhilwara. The AICC president visited Ajmer dargah and Pushkar and addressed rallies at Jaisalmer, Jalore and Jodhpur on Monday. The state is going to poll on December 7. PTI SDA INDIND