Rahul to host envoys of G20 nations over lunch tomorrow

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi will host ambassadors of G20 countries on Wednesday at a hotel here. According to sources, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other senior Congress leaders will also attend the lunch. Senior Congress leader and former minister Anand Sharma has been coordinating with the ambassadors and heads of missions of G20 countries for the lunch. It was earlier slated for February 15 but had to be cancelled in view of the dastardly terror attack on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 40 CRPF personnel. PTI SKC RCJ