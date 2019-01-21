Rahul to visit R'than next month

/R Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Rajasthan for a day next month to address a national convention of the Seva Dal, the grassroots frontal organisation of the party. "The Congress president will be on a one-day visit to Rajasthan in the second week of February, where he will address a national convention of the Seva Dal," state Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot informed. The final programme is yet to be decided, but the convention is most likely to take place in Ajmer, Pilot added. PTI SDAHMB