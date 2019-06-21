Rahul tweets Army dog squad pic with 'New India' caption, BJP hits out

(Eds: Updating with quotes) New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday courted controversy by tweeting pictures of the dog squad of Indian Army doing yoga and captioning it "New India" with the BJP hitting out at him for "ridiculing" International Yoga day. The pictures in the tweet showed the Army dog unit and their trainers prostrating.The BJP hit out at Gandhi asking him whether vote bank politics is driving him to do so.It also said for Gandhi, life is only about a joke, as he keeps posting pictures about his pet dog. "It's painful to see how a senior politician is ridiculing IYD2019. But this is hardly surprising as they have always apologetic about and hence either pooh-poohed everything rooted in Indian Culture and traditions. Is it vote bank politics that is driving them to do this," BJP national vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe asked on Twitter.BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is a new india and Gandhi's tweet reveals a new Congress under him."Perhaps for him, life is one continuing joke for him and looking for opportunities to post pictures that remind him of his favourite Pidi (his pet dog)," he said.Gandhi was also trolled on Twitter, with a number of people posting pictures about the Congress while poking fun at him and the party. PTI SKC KR ZMN