Rahul tweets pic with Kamal Nath, Scindia as race for CM moves to Bhopal

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) After hours of hectic deliberations over selection of chief ministers, Congress president Rahul Gandhi late Thursday evening tweeted a smiling picture with Madhya Pradesh chief ministerial contenders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia and quoted Leo Tolstoy to say that the two most powerful warriors are patience and time."The two most powerful warriors are patience and time," he tweeted quoting Leo Tolstoy.Kamal Nath leads the race for chief ministers post in Madhya Pradesh and his name appears to have been cleared by the party high-command but will be announced later at night in Bhopal. Jyotiraditya Scindia also tweeted the same picture saying there is no race for chief minister in Madhya Pradesh and the issue is to serve the people. He said the chief minister of the state would be announced soon."It is not a race, it is not about kursi (chair), we are here to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh. I am leaving for Bhopal and you will get to know the decision (on chief minister) today," Scindia tweeted.Kamal Nath also said that he was leaving for Bhopal, where the announcement of the chief minister will be made later tonight.In Bhopal a meeting of the Congress legislature party is slated around 10 PM, where the announcement will be made.Nath and Scindia held separate meetings with Rahul Gandhi, where UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also present.Gandhi earlier held a flurry of meetings with senior party leaders, including central observer A K Antony and AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Deepak Babariya, before deciding on the chief minister. PTI ASK/SKC SKC SOMSOM