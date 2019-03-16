Rahul visits slain security personnel's families in Dehradun

Dehradun, Mar 16 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid a visit to the homes of two Army majors killed in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir after the Pulwama terror strike and one ASI, who was among the 40 security personnel killed in the suicide bombing of a CRPF convoy in the south Kashmir town.Immediately after a rally to kick-off the Congress's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Uttarakhand, Gandhi rushed to meet the families of Major Chitresh Bisht, Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal and CRPF ASI Mohan Lal Raturi, residents of Dehradun who were killed in Jammu and Kashmir last month, days after the Pulwama terror strike.Gandhi, who spent around 15-20 minutes at each of the places, commiserated with the slain security personnel's kin, saying he could plumb the depth of their grief as he himself had lost his father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, to an act of terror.Major Bisht had died while defusing an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector and Major Dhoundiyal had died in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama a few days after the attack on a CRPF convoy there, in which Assistant Sub-Inspector Raturi was among the 40 security personnel killed. PTI ALM RCRC