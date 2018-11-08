Rahul wishes Advani on 91st birthday

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday wished BJP veteran L K Advani on his 91st birthday."Birthday wishes to Lal Krishna Advani ji. I wish his good health, long life, and happiness of mind," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, also greeted Advani, recalling his contribution to national politics, and also in building the party and propagating its ideology. PTI ASK ZMN